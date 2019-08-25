All the Couples You Forgot Attended the MTV VMAs Together Before They Split

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 4:00 AM

Remember when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were the reigning king and queen of the MTV VMAs?

One of the music world's most beloved former couples attended the annual show two years in a row until 2001, a year before they called it quits after a three-year relationship.

And speaking of Justins, Selena Gomez and then-boyfriend Justin Bieber attended the annual ceremony just eight years ago. The two broke up for good in late 2017. Both Bieber, who has since married Hailey Bieber, and Gomez are nominated for awards at the upcoming 2019 MTV VMAs...will there be a reunion at the show?

But you don't have to rewind too far to get your celebrity exes nostalgia. In 2014, just five years ago, couples who rocked the MTV VMA carpet included Katy Perry and Riff Raff—who appeared to pay tribute to Spears and Timberlake, as well as Amber Rose and then-husband Wiz KhalifaNick Jonas and then-girlfriend Olivia Culpo and Iggy Azalea and Nick Young.

And it was just one year ago that Pete Davidson accompanied then-fiancée Ariana Grande and Noah Cyrus arrived with rapper Lil Xanto the MTV VMAs, which marked both couple's red carpet debuts. Both pairs ended their relationships soon thereafter.

 See the former couples you forgot ever attended the MTV VMAs:

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, VMA couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears

While they didn't wear their iconic denim outfits, the pop world's then-reigning king and queen did delight fans regardless with their joint appearance at the 2000 MTV VMAs.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, VMA Couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber

We would be bad liars if we said we didn't miss this couple just a bit...they broke up in late 2017 after dating on and off for about six years. Here they are at the 2011 MTV VMAs.

Katy Perry, Riff Raff, MTV VMA's 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Riff Raff & Katy Perry

Speaking of denim, looks like these two paid homage to Britney and JT at the 2014 MTV VMAs.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

A couple of months before they ended their whirlwind relationship and engagement, the pop star and the SNL performer made their red carpet couple's debut at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

Pete Davidson, Cazzie David, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pete Davidson & Cazzie David

The SNL star and Larry David's daughter dated for two years before splitting in 2018. They attended the 2017 MTV VMAs together.

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

Miley Cyrus' little sister and fellow singer and the rapper made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 MTV VMAs, weeks after they began dating...and weeks before they broke up.

VMA Couples, Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift & Joe Jonas

Their's was a short-lived love story; the two dated for three months until October 2008. During that time, they squeezed in an MTV VMAs date, where they were also joined by his brothers and Jonas Brothers band mates, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey, VMA Couples

SGranitz/WireImage

Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey

The then-spouses hit the 2004 MTV VMA red carpet—pearly smiles and all. They also attended the 2005 show together before calling it quits a year later.

Marilyn Manson, Rose McGowan, MTV Video Music Awards

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

Marilyn Manson & Rose McGowan

The singer's then-fiancée's iconic dress at the 1998 MTV VMAs was apparently a "political statement" against Harvey Weinstein.

Kristen Stewart, Michael Angarano, 2008 MTV Video Music Awards

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Kristen Stewart & Michael Angarano

A year before she dated her Twilight co-star and now-ex Robert Pattinson, KStew was in a relationship with her Speak co-star. They attended the 2008 MTV VMAs together.

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose, MTV VMA's 2014

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa

The model and the rapper attended the 2014 MTV VMAs together, a month before she filed for divorce.

Kanye West, Alexis Phifer, MTV Video Music Awards, 2007

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kanye West & Alexis Phifer

In 2006, years before he married Kim Kardashian, Kanye was engaged to the fellow fashion designer. They attended the 2007 MTV VMAs and ended their six-year relationship the following year.

Olivia Culpo, Nick Jonas, MTV VMAs 2014

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo

The two broke up in 2015 after two years together. During their relationship, they attended the 2014 MTV VMAs.

Iggy Azalea, Nick Young, MTV VMAs 2014

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Iggy Azalea & Nick Young

The rapper and her then-beau attended the 2014 MTV VMAs. They got engaged a year later and split in 2016.

Eva Longoria, Nelly, MTV VMA 2005

Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images

Eva Longoria & Nelly

It's getting "Hot In Herre" on the red carpet...it is unclear if the two stars actually dated, but they did look cozy at the 2005 MTV VMAs.

Kanye West, Amber Rose, MTV VMA 2009

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kanye West & Amber Rose

Here they are at the 2009 MTV VMAs, a year before they ended their two-year relationship. This was also the night 'Ye took the mic out of Taylor Swift's hand...

Orlando Bloom, Kristen Dunst, MTV VMA 2005

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst & Orlando Bloom

The two celebrities starred in Elizabethtown together, and also shined on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs, the year they reportedly dated...for a year.

David Blaine, Fiona Apple, MTV VMA 1997

Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images

Fiona Apple & David Blaine

These two were spreading some magic before the 1997 MTV VMAs. At this ceremony, Apple gave her famous "the world is bulls--t" acceptance speech.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jennifer Lopez, VMA couples

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez & Sean "Diddy" Combs

J.Lo rocking a bandanna at the 2000 MTV VMAs—need we say more?

Ashlee Simpson, Ryan Cabrera, VMA Couples

SGranitz/WireImage

Ashlee Simpson & Ryan Cabrera

She's married with kids today, but more than 15 ago, the songstress was going steady with her "On the Way Down" beau. Here they are at the 2004 MTV VMAs.

Ashlee Simpson, Pete Wentz, VMA Couples

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz

In 2008, the star popped up at the award show again on the arm of her then-husband. 

Hilary Duff, Joel Madden, VMA Couples

Getty Images

Hilary Duff & Joel Madden

Sure, this romance was so yesterday, but at the time, these two were living the lifestyles of the rich and famous together. Here they are at the 2005 MTV VMAs.

Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee, VMA Couples

Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee

This former Mr. and Mrs. made quite the splash on the MTV VMA red carpet in 1999. 

Richie Sambora & Cher, MTV VMAs 1989

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cher & Richie Sambora

The pop icon and Bon Jovi's former guitarist stepped out together at the 1989 MTV VMAs when they were a new couple. They broke up the following year.

Kid Rock, Pamela Anderson, VMA Couples

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock

In 2001, the starlet was back at the show, that time with a new rock star. 

Paris Hilton, Benji Madden, VMA Couples

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Paris Hilton & Benji Madden

While their relationship lasted less than a year, this duo managed to hit the 2008 MTV VMAs red carpet together before their split two months later. 

Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert Downey Jr., VMA Couples

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.

Before she embarked on a 20-year-long marriage (and counting) to Matthew Broderick, the Sex and the City alum was going steady with the Avengers star between 1984 and 1991. They attended the 1990 MTV VMAs together.

Christina Applegate, Brad Pitt, VMA Couples

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Brad Pitt and Christina Applegate

As the story reportedly goes, these two went on one date and chose the 1989 MTV VMAs as the setting. However, she left mid-date for a mystery man and the two never went out again. 

The 2019 MTV VMAs will take air live on Monday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET from New Jersey's Prudential Center.

