Kaley Cuoco's Husband Karl Cook Shares Hilarious Candid Images of Her on 1st Anniversary

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 2:46 PM
You know what they say, the couple that laughs together, stays together.
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday. To mark the occasion, the Big Band Theory star's husband posted several hilarious candid images of his wife on his Instagram page.
One of them is a video of Cuoco, 33, lamenting over an eyelash disaster. Another is a photo of the actress laughing with food stuck in her teeth. Classic!
Cook posted a third photo that shows his wife playing with a large dog that is lying on her stomach. A fourth pic shows Cuoco seemingly asleep.
"Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me," wrote Cook, 28. "These are images of my gorgeous wife I remember...I love you @kaleycuoco."
Meanwhile, Cuoco did post on her own Instagram page on Sunday photos from her and Cook's wedding, which took place at their horse ranch.
"Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half!" she wrote. "@mrtankcook I still can't believe you're mine and I'm never letting you go!"
Check out some of the couple's cutest photos together over the years:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The two attend the series finale party in May 2019. The hit CBS sitcom, which helped make Cuoco more famous, ended that month after 12 seasons.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The two attend the annual ceremony together in January 2019.
The two honeymooned in Switzerland and other parts of Europe in December 2018.
Ella DeGea/Getty Images
The two appear at EBMRF's Sip. Savor. Support. event at Wally's Beverly Hills in November 2018.
Instagram / Jamie Greenberg
The two wed at their California horse ranch on June 30, 2018.
Cook smiled from ear to ear when receiving a sweet kiss from his fiancé. Cuoco is obviously a fan saying, "Dat smile."
The animal loving pair attended a horse show together and posed for a selfie with Kaley writing, "I asked @mrtankcook to take a cute selfie of us from up high which is a way better angle. So naturally he took this lol till next year!"
As the couple sailed into the new year, they welcomed a new member to the family—a miniature pony! "The family expands," the actress announced on social media in May. "Welcome Shmooshy!!!!!"
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
The recently engaged couple attended the 2018 Critic's Choice Awards where Kaley showed off her new ring.
Just in time to close out 2017, Cook surprised his leading lady with a proposal. "Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me," the equestrian wrote online. "This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well...she said yes!!!!!"
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In late September 2016, the two made their red carpet debut together at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala, roughly a year after she announced her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting.
"I missed you, other half," the actress captioned an adorable post of her and her fiancé all cozy.
By the fall, the star was addressing questions about the new man in her life. "We met at a horse show. I finally found my horse guy. I know. It was meant to be," she gushed to the Talk co-hosts. "He's an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human. We share obviously our passion for horses and dogs and all that. And it's been lovely. So great."
AKM-GSI
If there were any doubts about this two, they made it clear they were very much a couple when they shared a public smooch while stopping for gas.
W Blanco / AKM-GSI
Spotted! Amid the public confusion, the two stepped out together as they inched closer to making things official in the spotlight.
The star and her seemingly new beau continued to fan the speculation that there was a new man in her life when she shared snaps of the two together on her social media accounts. "That's what happy looks like," Cuoco captioned this particular shot.
Back in March 2016, rumors sparked over a potential romance between the actress and the hunky equestrian. While they had yet to publicly confirm their relationship status, fans eyes were peeled for any indication of a couple in the making.
