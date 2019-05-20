Amy Schumer Returns to the Comedy Stage Just 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Amy Schumer is back!

The 37-year-old returned to the stage on Monday night as she performed a set at the famous Comedy Cellar in New York City. Schumer posted a photo on Instagram from her set this evening. Fellow stand-up comedian Jon Laster took the picture and she captioned it, "Pic from tonight by @hewasfunny I'm back!"

What makes her return even more remarkable is that is comes just two weeks after she and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child on May 5. She revealed two days later that they named their baby boy Gene Attell Fischer.

Schumer has been extremely upfront and transparent throughout her entire pregnancy about the difficulties and pain she endured over the course of nine months. However, she's always managed to balance the discomfort with comedy.

On Saturday, the Trainwreck star posted a photo of herself pumping breast milk and dubbed it her "outfit of the day."

Towards the end of April, many Schumer fans speculated that she had given birth because she shared a photo of a book and said that it "got me through pregnancy."