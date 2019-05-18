Instagram / Amy Schumer
by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 18, 2019 11:23 AM
Behold new mom Amy Schumer's "outfit of the day."
The 37-year-old comedienne and actress posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of her using an automatic breast pump while wearing a strapless nursing top. Schumer gave birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's first child, son Gene Attell Fischer, two weeks ago.
"Guys what are we doing tonight? #schumerpump #ootd @stassischroeder," she wrote.
"An OOTD for the ages," Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder commented.
Andy Cohen, who recently welcomed his first child, a son, wrote, "#OOTD."
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who is due to give birth to her third child and second son any day now, wrote, "Lmao."
Schumer's photo is uncensored, showing part of her nipples. And such photos do not need to be censored, as in 2015, Instagram amended its nudity rules to allow pictures of women breastfeeding.
Many celebs have shared images of them breastfeeding their children. In 2017, Pete Murgatroyd opted to censor her own Instagram photo of her pumping breast milk for her and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy's then-baby son Shai. Supermodel Doutzen Kroes had also posted a less revealing pic of her doing the same for her daughter Myllena Mae in 2015.
