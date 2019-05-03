Even Amy Schumer Can't Believe She's Still Pregnant

Yes, Amy Schumer is still pregnant, so please stop asking her.

The I Feel Pretty star, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, took to social media on Friday to confirm that her baby has yet to arrive. In the Instagram photo, Schumer can be seen in a doctor's office wearing an "I Hate Mondays" T-Shirt, which is pulled up to show her baby bump.

"Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I've been pregnant for a long time?" Schumer wrote alongside the picture. "It must be getting annoying to you all that I'm still pregnant Well imagine how I feel mother f--kers!!!!!!"

The actress and comedian also added the hashtags #soblessed and #hatemondaysloveweekendstho.