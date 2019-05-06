Serena Williams Shines Like the Sun in Bright Yellow Dress at 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams is serving up major style at the 2019 Met Gala.

The tennis pro arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian and they both dressed to impress as part of the gala's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.

Williams exited The Surrey hotel in New York City on Monday shining bright in a highlighter yellow dress that featured puffy sleeves and a matching train. Her stunning gown had bright pink, purple and yellow designs on them that resembled butterflies. Her beautiful dress featured a corset top and a tight bottom half of the dress that flowed out at the bottom. She wore dangling diamond earrings and her hair worn low.

She truly looks like the belle of the ball and the fashion queen in this jaw-dropping outfit.

Williams made subtle clues over the weekend as to her Monday night look's color scheme. She and Ohanian attended a pre-Met Gala dinner on Sunday night and donned a neon yellow skirt-top combo and paired it with a denim blazer.