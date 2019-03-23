Inside Adele and Jennifer Lawrence's Adorable Friendship

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 2:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Can we hang out with these two, please please please?

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence are BFFs and drinking buddies—on Friday, they hit up a drag show at a gay bar in New York City and had a fabulous time. The two go back several years and have occasionally been spotted out together, often with other celebrity friends.

Adele and Jennifer first met at the 2013 Oscars, where the singer won an award for her song "Skyfall" from the soundtrack to the James Bond movie of the same name, and the actress won one for her supporting role in Silver Linings Playbook.

"I remember sneaking backstage while she performed "Skyfall," trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz's curtain," Lawrence wrote about her friend in Time's 2016 100 Most Influential People issue. "I had been a fan of hers since 'Chasing Pavements' (saying 'fan' about Adele always sounds like an understatement, doesn't it?)."

"We all see her success. Her undeniable talent and beauty," Lawrence continued. "But what you don't see is what a wonderful mother she is. What a wonderful partner and friend she is. That she makes her son's Halloween costumes. Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she's also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful. Bitch."

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

See photos and details about Adele and Jennifer's adorable friendship.

Harry Styles

Xposure/AKM-GSI

2015: Harry Styles' Birthday Party

The two join several other celebrity guests at the One Direction star's 21st birthday bash in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lawrence

T.Jackson/INFphoto.com

2015: The Hunger Games Dinner

Adele, Jennifer and the actress' Hunger Games co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson are spotted at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City.

Adele

AKM-GSI

2015: Supporting the Singer

Jennifer was among many celebs who watched Adele perform a special concert at Radio City Music Hall.

Article continues below

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

2015: Fun with Emma Stone

The three have dinner at the Cosme Mexican restaurant in New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson

PapJuice/WOW/INFphoto.com

2016: Supporting the Singer Again

Jennifer attends Adele's concert in Los Angeles with fellow BFF Emma Stone and The Hunger Games co-star Woody Harrelson.

Ellen Degeneres, Jennifer Lawrence

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2018: Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Party

The two joined many stars at the talk show host and comedienne's 60th birthday bash.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, Cameron Diaz, 2018 Women's March

Instagram / Adele

2018: Women's March

Adele and Jennifer join Cameron Diaz at the annual demonstration.

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence

MEGA

2019: Drag Show Fun

The two hit up the gay bar Pieces in New York City, where they check out a drag show and play drinking games onstage with the host.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Adele , Jennifer Lawrence , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Wells Adams Cheers Up Sarah Hyland After She Returns From the Hospital

Steph Curry, Ayesha Curr, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

Stephen Curry Surprises Ayesha Curry With an Epic 30th Birthday Party

Christina Anstead

Christina Anstead Is All Smiles as She Steps Out After Pregnancy Announcement

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Jordyn Woods Has a Surprising Post Cheating Scandal Gig: A Music Video

Barbra Streisand Michael Jackson

Barbra Streisand Apologizes for Comments About Michael Jackson's Alleged Child Sex Abuse Victims

Miley Cyrus, Isn't It Romantic Premiere, 2019

Miley Cyrus Shares Nude Sunbathing Photo With Dog on National Puppy Day

Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Australia

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Take Their Bromance Back to Australia

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.