Nicki Minaj Just Referred to Her Boyfriend Kenneth Petty as Her Husband

Has this rap Queen found her forever king?
Nicki Minaj made some startling revelations during her newest episode of her Beats1 show Queen Radio on Apple Music. Minaj recorded the episode from London ahead of her March 14 concert in Birmingham and talked about why she loves the city as well as her current relationship with her beau Kenneth Petty.
As the 36-year-old rapper is wont to do, she left no detail behind while describing some of their physical interactions. "Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought and he massages my feet and rubs them. He rubs each toe individually, and the heel and the ball of my foot—he does it all," she explained on the show.
While it's possible to gloss over some of the details in this description, there's one word in particular that truly stands out from the rest: husband.
Are we missing something? Or could this just be a case similar to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott who lovingly refer to each other as "wifey" and "hubby" and spark engagement rumors left and right?
Minaj and Petty—who she refers to as her "bae" on social media—became Instagram official back in December right around the time of her birthday. In that photo, she wrapped her legs around him and he looked lovingly at her. "Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?...it's no secret…that both of us…are running out of time…," she captioned the photo.
Since then, he's had a very active presence on her Instagram account and many of their pictures and videos could be considered a tad NSFW.
Just like Petty "rubs each toe individually" with her new lotion, he did something relatively similar in a video that she posted in January where he kissed all of her toes while they canoodled in a hot tub.
Another photo that the "Anaconda" rapper uploaded in December made a reference to potential nuptials. "He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW," she described a photo of them laughing together at what was presumably her birthday party. The caption also happens to be an allusion to her song "Majesty."
Minaj has been very transparent about her relationship with her boyfriend (husband?) since the start. In January, she told her 20 million Twitter followers just how many times she and Petty have sex each night. One fan guessed it to be around six times, but she clarified and said, "3-4 on average."
The same day she described her sex life, she also described other parts of their relationship, including their past and future. The two of them happen go way, way back. Plus, Minaj said she and Petty "already chose" some baby names.
"He's like the male version of my bff TT. They both can make me calm with one look, hug, word. I tell them both all the time," she tweeted on Jan. 5. "My peace. Cuz they knew me since I was a kid so they understand me in a diff way I guess."
Their PDA and steamy make out sessions are nothing new, either. She wrote in another tweet that day, "We were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood. He was on my body b4 the big ol' ghetto booty. B4 the fame & fortune. Fought my bf cuz I wouldn't be his girl. He was always a lil brazy. But anyway, timing is everything."
While Minaj makes some rated-R comments about Petty, the affection is hardly a one-way street. On Dec. 21, the "Barbie Dreams" rapper posted a video of Petty's new massive neck tattoo that spelled out her first name: Onika. When their relationship first became more public, information about him resurfaced that concerned some of her fans.
The 40-year-old is a registered sex offender in New York and was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in April 1995. He reportedly served four years in New York state prison. He served 10 months in prison in 2006, too, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
Minaj, however, doesn't care about any of the criticism he received. She replied to one negative comment, "But go awf Internet. y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."
