Taken at face value, one could easily assume Anna Faris was heading into 2018 without a whole lot of optimism.

Just five months removed from announcing the end of her eight-year marriage to Chris Pratt—and mere weeks after both halves of the universally adored couple filed for divorce—she was asked by E! News' Zuri Hall this past January what type of pep talk she gives herself when it's time to grab the day by the horns.

"I look at myself in the mirror," the actress began, "and I say, 'One day I'm going to die.'"

She maintained her straight face for about a beat, fully committing to the self-deprecating humor, before dissolving into laughter and sharing the not-so-meager collection of reasons she has to feel grateful: "I think it's those small moments in life, like, when your kid says something funny. Or when you—like, for me, I love what I do, so I get a kick out of if I feel like I nailed a joke well or something like that. And family and friends."