EXCLUSIVE!

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Are Officially Divorced

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 12:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

After almost a year, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially divorced, almost a year after he filed papers to end their marriage and more than a year after they announced their split.

The 39-year-old actor and 41-year-old actress will share legal and physical custody of their son Jack, 6. The former couple has a prenup and neither actor asked for spousal support, E! News has learned.

The former couple had signed documents to finalize their divorce two weeks ago.

"Chris and Anna are officially divorced," a source told E! News on Friday. "The judge signed the judgement on October 24 so their relationship status was dissolved as of October 24. The papers were filed with the courthouse today, Nov. 2."

"It's all very amicable and always has been between them because they just want what's best for Jack," another source told E! News last month.

Divorcing by reaching an agreement, having a retired judge sign off on it and having a court accept it isn't possible "unless people are amicable and getting along, and are looking out for the best interest of the child," the source added.

News of Chris and Anna's divorce finalization comes two days after the two reunited to take their son trick-or-treating for Halloween.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Anna Faris, Chris Pratt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris and Anna had announced their split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. Chris filed for divorce that December, listing July 13, 2017 as the official date of separation.

Anna was represented in the divorce by famed celebrity divorce lawyer and ItsOverEasy.com founder Laura Wasser.

Both actors have started dating other people since the split. He has been seeing Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, for the past few months. Anna stepped out with new boyfriend Michael Barrett months after the divorce filing. 

"She's still with Michael and she's very happy right now," the source said.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Anna Faris , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rosamund Pike

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Why Ariana Grande Is "Really Hurt" by Pete Davidson's SNL Split Joke

ESC: Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington's Designer Boot Collection Is Next Level and Very Expensive

Donald Trump

HBO Is Not Impressed With Donald Trump's Game of Thrones Tweet

Farrah Abraham

Teen Mom OG's Farrah Abraham Pleads Guilty to Resisting Arrest

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Russell James Book Launch

Dylan Sprouse Can't Wait to See Barbara Palvin at Victoria’s Secret's Fashion Show

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Jake Borelli Talks Feeling Seen After Coming Out On Screen and Publicly For the First Time

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.