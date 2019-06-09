MB/MEGA
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 9, 2019 10:45 AM
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding was "classic and romantic," a source told E! News.
The 39-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor wed the 29-year-old author, daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, at the lavish San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California on Saturday.
"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" Chris wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a pic of him and his bride. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."
A source said about 70 guests attended the ceremony. Among the attendees were Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Rob Lowe, as well as Maria's other children and Katherine's siblings, and Chris and ex-wife Anna Faris' 6-year-old son Jack.
"Guests began arriving around 5 p.m. and were escorted to the lawn where a jazz band performed," the source told E! News. "Around 5:45 p.m., they moved to the ceremony tent which was adjacent to the lawn. There were lots of white flowers including hydrangeas and roses and lots of greenery."
"It was classic and romantic," the source said. "Everything was beautiful and elegant. Guests were seated on long wooden pews which lined the rows."
The bride wore a strapless Giorgio Armana white dress with a long train and the groom sported a dark suit by the designer.
"The train was so big she was laughing about it because she needed help as she walked," the source said. "She looked so excited to see Chris and had a huge smile on her face. Chris was in a dark suit along, with his son Jack who stayed close by his side."
"We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit," Chris wrote in his Instagram post. "This morning we feel nothing but blessed."
Katherine shared a near-identical post.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The source told E! News that Chris and Katherine exchanged vows for 20 minutes.
"During the ceremony, a string quartet played John Legend's 'All of Me,'" the source continued. "At the conclusion they played 'What a Wonderful World.' After the ceremony, guests retreated back to the lawn for more cocktails while Chris and Katherine went to a private cottage for more photos and time together."
Chris and Katherine began dating last summer. Her mother introduced them. The actor announced in January that they were engaged.
