Emma Watson and Tom Felton Exchange Broomsticks for Skateboards in Harry Potter Reunion

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 8 Nov. 2018 11:28 AM

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

The co-stars that skateboard together, stay together!

It's been close to 20 years since the very first Harry Potter film hit the big screen. And to this day, Emma Watson and Tom Felton remain the best of friends.

On Thursday morning, the Hollywood actress took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo with her co-star.

"Tom's @OriginSeries is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend," she shared online when posing for a selfie.

If that wasn't special enough, Emma shared a video of the twosome riding a skateboard together. "#TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999," she captioned the post that appeared to be filmed near the coast.

Photos

The Best Harry Potter Movie Moments Ever!

This certainly isn't the first time the Harry Potter cast has reunited for a variety of reasons. Whether visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios theme parks or traveling to Broadway to support a familiar face, you never know where the gang will show up.

Take a look at just some of the magical reunions in our gallery below.

Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe

Instagram

Broadway Bound

Tom Felton supported his former co-star Daniel Radcliffe on Broadway at the Studio 54 Theatre during previews for The Lifespan of a Fact with co-stars Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones.

 

Tom Felton, James Phelps

Instagram

Cheers Mates

Joined by Ruper Grint (Ron Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) enjoyed an unexpected reunion at State Social House on the famous Sunset Strip.

Daniel Radcliffe, Bonnie Wright, Chris Columbus

Instagram

Night Under the Stars

Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley, a.k.a. Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright, reunited in July 2016 after the actress wanted to see her co-star at his off-Broadway play, Privacy.

Article continues below

Emma Watson, Robert Pattinson, Golden Globes, 2018 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

And the Winner Is

During the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson presented the Best Limited Series or TV Movie category together. And for those who don't recall, the Twilight star appeared as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Instagram

Instagram

Slytherin's Sass

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) reunited in Los Angeles for a friendly reunion. "Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape!" Matthew joked on Instagram. 

 

Harry Potter, Cast

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Wizarding Reunion

Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Matthew Lewis, Domhnall Gleeson, Evanna Lynch, Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter, Warwick Davis, Tom Felton and Bonnie Wright attended The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley Grand Opening at Universal Orlando back in June 2014. 

Article continues below

Tom Felton, Emma Watson

Twitter

Friendly Support

Before Tom Felton's new series Origin premiered on YouTube, Emma Watson showed her support by sharing a selfie with her co-star. "Tom's @OriginSeries is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend," she wrote

And for those wanting to check out Tom's new project, Origin premieres on YouTube next Wednesday.

