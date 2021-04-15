JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Split: Revisit Their Love Story in Pictures

Four years and an engagement later, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially announced their split. While they "look forward" to remaining friends, relive their romance here.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romance has officially been called off

After four years together—including a 2019 engagement—the high-profile Hollywood pair officially announced their breakup on Thursday, April 15, a month after they denied split reports

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children," the two said in a statement to E! News. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

As fans who have followed along with their romance have witnessed, Lopez and Rodriguez each have two children from previous marriages and managed to blend their families together in the course of their relationship. "Alex and my kids are my everything. They're my main purpose for doing everything that I do because they're my love. They're the loves of my life," she told People in 2018. "My kids, Alex and his kids and all of us together kind of creating this beautiful life and this family."

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Blended Family Photos

Beautiful, indeed. From the Met Gala, where they made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2017, to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, which they most recently attended together in honor of Lopez's performance, the two stars have been side by side for some of the biggest moments of their lives to date. 

While they're officially closing the book on their love story, relive its many memorable chapters in pictures below. 

Instagram
D.C. Power Couple

Before performing at President Joe Biden's inauguration, Jennifer took in the sights and sounds of Washington. 

Shutterstock
Princess Ballgown

At the 2020 Golden Globes, Jennifer celebrated her Best Supporting Actress nomination for her work in Hustlers

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez
Legends Only

When it was time for Halloween 2020, the couple turned heads with their Madonna and Bruce Springsteen costumes. 

Mega Agency
PDA Alert

Alex snuck in a sweet kiss on Jennifer's forehead while enjoying a day in the great outdoors. 

Family Forever

Throughout their relationship, Alex and Jennifer blended their families together to create special memories. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Icons Only

Before accepting the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards, Jennifer posed with her man while wearing Ralph Lauren. 

Quay Australia
Shine Bright, Shine Far

In March 2019, Jennifer and Alex appeared in their very first big campaign together for Quay Australia. Let's just say sunglasses have never looked sexier. 

John Shearer/Getty Images
A Love Out of This World

J.Lo and A-Rod look lovingly into each other's eyes at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. She wore a gorgeous Zuhair Murad strapless gown to the event.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
All that Glitters

The former New York Yankee makes his 2019 Oscars debut alongside his love, who shimmered in a Tom Ford mosaic dress.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Hat's Off to You

The lovebirds smile and pose on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammys.

KCR/REX/Shutterstock
All in the Family

A-Rod, J.Lo and their kids smile as the celebrate the end of her Las Vegas residency.

Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
Bun's the world

J.Lo and A-Rod show some PDA at Elle's 25th annual Women in Hollywood event.

GAMR / BACKGRID
Red-y to Go

The couple match in red outfits while out together in Beverly Hills.

Instagram
It's Amore

The "Dinero" singer and her beau keep it cool in white while vacationing in Italy.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Back in Black

J.Lo and A-Rod strike a pose on the red carpet before heading into the 2018 Met Gala.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Guess, Inc.
Baby blues

The couple strikes a pose at the Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal in January 2018.

Instagram
Summertime Fun

The athlete spent the day by the pool with J.Lo's two children during their summer break

Mike Ehrmann/WireImage
The Beginning

Little did the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress know she would end up dating this then-Yankees player (she was married to Marc Anthony at the time).

MEGA
Getaway Vacation

Shortly after their relationship was confirmed, Lopez and Rodriguez jetted off to an exclusive resort in the Bahamas.

Faith Rankin
Training Camp

The now-official couple snuck into the Yankees' training camp where A-Rod mentored and J.Lo watched from the stands.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / AKM-GSI
L.A. Love

After trips to the Bahamas and Miami, J.Lo and A-Rod made their way back to California.

Jackson Lee / Splash News
Rain Rain Go Away

The former MLB star shielded his lady from the rain with an oversized umbrella after lunch at Manhattan's Marea.

TheImageDirect.com
More Marea

The couple visited the hotspot restaurant multiple times during their stay in NYC.

AKM-GSI
All Smiles

The happy couple kept each other warming during a trip to New York City.

AKM-GSI
A Family Affair

Lopez and Rodriguez turned up the heat when they were spotted with Rodriguez's mother, Guadalupe.

AKM-GSI
Red Hot!

The pop star accompanied her boyfriend to a meeting, and both looked pretty good.

AKM-GSI
New York Moment

Lopez and Rodriguez held hands as they made their way through Rockefeller Center in April 2017.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
From the Moment They First Met (Gala)

The 2017 Met Gala was the couple's red carpet debut. The pair looked absolutely stunning at fashion's biggest night!

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The After-Party

The couple were ready to dance the night away, attending the 2017 Met Gala after-party at the Standard Hotel's Boom Boom Room.

James Devaney/GC Images
Date Night

Out and about in New York, the retired MLB player and pop star had a dinner date at Carbone.

