Everything That Happened During the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

11:30 a.m. Reverend Father Leo Jeremiah O'Donovan III delivers an invocation, Biden having personally called to ask the former Georgetown University president—who led the funeral mass for Beau Biden—to attend.

11:36 a.m. Oh, say, did you catch Lady Gaga's rendition of the National Anthem? As the 11-time Grammy winner (changed from her all-white ensemble into a look that gives us major Hunger Games vibes) kicks things off for the man she's declared "my buddy," we can't help but want to take another look at another major performance she nailed.

11:39 a.m. No choice but to stan as Fire Captain Andrea M Hall recites and signs the pledge of allegiance.

11:41 a.m. She may be the first, but she won't be the last. Vice President-elect Harris is sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Supreme Court Justice. As she did when becoming California's attorney general and, then, senator, Harris takes her oath with her left hand placed on two bibles: One that belonged to Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court justice who inspired her to become a lawyer, and the other on loan from her childhood neighbor Regina Shelton. As Harris wrote in her 2019 book Superheroes Are Everywhere, Shelton ran a nursery school in her basement that she and sister Maya Harris would go when their mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris worked late at her UC Berkeley lab and "was like a second mom to me." A hug from Emhoff and double fist bump with Biden finishes the moment.