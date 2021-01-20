LIVE UPDATES

Every Moment From the 2021 Inauguration
Hunter Biden Remembers His Late Brother Beau by Naming His Son in His Honor

According to a report, President Joe Biden's son Hunter named his baby boy after his late brother Beau, who died in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.

Hunter Biden has paid tribute to Beau Biden by naming his son after his late brother. 

According to People, the touching moniker was revealed on Jan. 19 when President Joe Biden's transition team told reporters that a "Beau Biden" would be one of several family members to fly with the commander in chief from Delaware to Washington D.C. for the 2021 presidential inauguration. The next day, Hunter's wife, Melissa Cohen, could be seen holding their baby boy while the president took the oath of office. In fact, baby Beau's adorable coos could even be heard in the background. 

According to Us Weekly, Hunter and Melissa, who tied the knot in June 2019, welcomed the little one near the end of March 2020. Hunter also shares three adult childrenNaomi, Finnegan and Maisy—with his ex-wife Kathleen Biden.

Beau, the former attorney general of Delaware, was remembered during the swearing-in ceremony. As Hunter walked down the steps of the U.S. Capitol's West Front along with his sister Ashley Biden, his kids and Beau's children Natalie Biden and Robert Biden II, the marine band appropriately played the John Philip Sousa march "The Beau Ideal."

The late Beau died in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer. Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time Joe had experienced a loss in his family. The president's first wife, Neilia, and their 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, were killed when a tractor-trailer hit their car in 1972. Joe married First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in 1977.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ashley remembered Beau and shared a touching sign from her brother during an interview with Today that aired on Jan. 19. "He was 46 when he passed," she told Jenna Bush Hager. "Dad will be the 46th president."

