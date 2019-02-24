Even Hollywood Can't Get Enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 2019 Oscars Performance

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:34 PM

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One word: Damn

If Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance at the 2019 Oscars had you feeling some type of ~way~, you're not alone.

Not only did every A-lister inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre jump to their feet to applaud the A Star Is Born co-stars' live rendition of "Shallow," but those watching from the comfort of their own homes couldn't help but take to Twitter with their thoughts on the admittedly unforgettable exchange between Gaga and Cooper. 

Tyra Banks said she was "deeply touched" by the performance, and even Laverne Cox confessed she tried to push through a fractured foot to give the pair a standing ovation while relaxing on the couch. 

But Gaga and Cooper's performance almost paled in comparison to the pop sensation's emotional acceptance speech after it was announced that she, alongside song writers Mark RonsonAnthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt won the award for Best Original Song.

Photos

Oscars 2019 Winners

Keep scrolling for even more celebrity reactions to the big moment: 

To see who took home gold at tonight's show, check out the full list of winners here!

After tonight's Oscars ceremony on ABC, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

