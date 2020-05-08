How to Make Your Own Glambot At Home Thanks to E!'s Lilliana Vazquez

These days, it probably feels like you've been in sweatpants for six weeks straight—or maybe it's eight?

Whatever the case, E! News' Lilliana Vasquez is here to give you a reason to celebrate formal Friday and even prom thanks to her DIY Glambot. That's right, the notorious Glambot seen on just about every red carpet—The Oscars! The Golden Globes! The People's Choice Awards!—is now available right at home. All you need is your phone, a small box, scissors, packing peanuts and duct tape. After all, as Lilliana says, "what's a DIY without some duct tape?"

So MacGyvers, here's how it works: First, you're going to build a cradle by cutting your box in half to fit your phone. "The one thing that's really important to remember here," Lilliana explains in the step-by-step video above, "is you want the top of your cut box to hit right below the camera on your phone." Otherwise, as gorgeous as you may look in that Jovani gown, no one is going to see it.