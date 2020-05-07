The 13 Best Prom Movies That Are Almost Better Than the Real Thing

Thanks to these iconic teen movies, you can bring the spirit of prom into your own home.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, high school students all around the country are unfortunately seeing their proms and spring dances cancelled.

However, the good news is that there are plenty of films that can bring the rite of passage to the comfort of your own living room, and in some ways watching these flicks are just as fun as the real deal.

With classics like Pretty in Pink or 10 Things I Hate About You, you can cuddle up on the couch and indulge in some nostalgia, as well as relive some iconic fashion moments like Molly Ringwald's unforgettable pink dress.

There are also plenty of light-hearted flicks like Blockers and The Kissing Booth that are sure to boost your mood with hilarious characters or cheesy romance you can't help but smile at.

And hey, if you already bought a dress or tux, you can still dance along to movies like Footloose or to "Come On Eileen" in the iconic prom scene from The Perks of Being a Wallflower.