The song of the summer is here and we're "Feelin' Jovani."

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps released her new song, along with a must-watch music video, for "Feelin' Jovani," her fourth song. "Feelin' Jovani," which is a crack at some drama from RHONY season 10 with Dorinda Medley, comes after 2010's "Money Can't Buy You Class," 2011's "Chic, C'est la Vie" and 2015's "Girl Code."

In the music video, which you can see below, Countess Luann dances around in sparkly Jovani fashions alongside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.