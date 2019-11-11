See Gwen Stefani, Pink and More of the Best Glambot Moments From the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 12:55 PM
The fashion at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards was next level and now is your chance to see every detail of all the night's best looks.
There is no denying that celebrities were bringing their fashion A-game to the award show that celebrates the best in movies, music, television and pop culture. From performer Kelsea Ballerini to People's Champion Pink, the PCAs red carpet was filled with #stylegoals.
All of your favorite stars were ready for their style close up when they stopped by E!'s exclusive Glambot. Did you see The Competition Contestant of 2019 Hannah Brown's body-hugging burgundy dress? Or Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams flaunting their love during their Glambot moment?
We couldn't get enough of Gwen Stefani who rocked a white strapless Vera Wang gown for her night at the People's Choice Awards where she was honored as The Fashion Icon of 2019.
Doug the Pug, who took home the prize for The Animal Star of 2019, proved that everyone needs a glam shot!
Check out the video above for all the best moments that the Glambot captured from this year's show and don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. tonight for more from the People's Choice Awards.
Watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. for a full recap of the 2019 People's Choice Awards!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?