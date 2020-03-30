We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

As we continue to practice social distancing, it can be easy to get into a rut. Yes, cozy sweatpants and a messy bun can easily become your new signature style when working from home, but that doesn't mean it has to be.

Popping on a fun and flirty lipstick shade or shaping your brows to perfection can make all the difference. It can elevate your mood and make you feel ready to tackle on your to-do list for the day.

That's why we rounded up celebs' favorite low-key makeup products that you can use while you work from home. You know, for those days when you could use a lil extra oomph.

From Rihanna's go-to mascara for long and full lashes to Taraji P. Henson's holy grail concealer that covers up under-eye bags without being cakey to Hilary Duff's must-have foundation for a lightweight and natural-looking finish.