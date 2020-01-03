Halsey and Evan Peters Take Their Romance to Australia

Halsey and Evan Peters have taken their romance Down Under.

...to Australia! The two have been spending the holidays on the Gold Coast. They were recently photographed riding a jet ski together. Halsey was also pictured on a yacht, sporting a colorful bikini and yellow handkerchief over her hair.

Halsey, 25, was scheduled to perform the Falls Festival in the Australian town of Lorne just after Christmas but the event was canceled due to risk of bushfires. More than 200 of them are burning across the southeastern parts of the continent. The singer then performed a last-minute concert in Melbourne benefiting Australian firefighters.

"Evan accompanied Halsey Down Under for her show and they have been enjoying a little vacation time too," an eyewitness told E! News. "On Friday, they had a yacht pick them up from the dock of their rental home. They walked out the back door and were assisted by the yacht staff with getting situated. They spent the day on the yacht sailing around Wave Break Island and having fun. They were with a group of friends and had a great day on the water. Halsey was in her bikini all day catching some rays and relaxing."

"At one point they stopped to ride on jet skis too," the source said. "They took a small boat to the beach to get started. Then they raced through the water flying over little waves and having a blast. Evan drove with Halsey on the back. She broke into a huge smile and as she held onto him tightly. It was a great day for them and they were very thankful to all of the crew. The boat dropped them right off at their house again and made it all very easy and convenient. They loved the whole set up and had a great time."