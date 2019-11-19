Halsey Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation After Evan Peters Date

Halsey really loves pancakes.

On Monday, the singer shut down pregnancy rumors after she and her new beau Evan Peters enjoyed a beach date over the weekend. The pair packed on PDA during their afternoon outing in Santa Monica, Calif. and some fans thought they spotted a baby bump.

Taking to Twitter, Halsey set the record straight. "Still not pregnant," she wrote. "Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes." Seeing the outpouring of love from her fans, the "Graveyard" singer joked, "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It's pancakes."

While a baby might not be on board for Halsey and Evan, the couple seems to head over heels for one another. They made their relationship Instagram official in October after sparking romance rumors weeks prior. Showing off the elaborate costumes they wore to the 25-year-old singer's Almost Famous Halloween bash, Halsey shared a picture of herself and Evan wearing spooky face paint, which she captioned, "resident goths."