These Are Our 12 Best-Selling Items on Amazon in 2019

by Jake Thompson | Fri., 27 Dec. 2019 12:44 PM
We did it: we survived Christmas! To celebrate—with post-Santa shopping on our minds—we wanted to share 12 of our best-selling items from everyone's most reliable store: Amazon! You can add these items to your cart confidently knowing that they were popular, usable, and bettering the lives amongst our readers.
From your new go-to weighted blanket and Marvel's Funko advent calendar to posh sleep pillow sprays and luxe air purifiers, we've got you. In dire need of a new gourmet hot sauce or the latest-and-greatest that fiction can offer? They all made our list. Our favorite? This Kodak dock and instant printer, of course.
Check out our best-sellers below.
This is the Holy Grail of weighted blankets, friends! The blanket's weighted inner layer can be used alone or used with a duvet for easy cleaning.
Our readers love advent calendars as much as we do, so we added this collector's item in a snap! It contains pocket Pops of all of your favorite Marvel characters.
If Oprah Winfrey's recommending something two years in a row, we're buying it! Dubbed "the pinnacle of heat experience," this Oprah's Favorite Things gourmet hot sauce will become your must-have condiment when it comes to noshing.
We knew the holidays were stressful so we're happy to hear our readers liked this REM cycle remedy. Having trouble catching some zzzz's? Spritz a little of this on your pillow—with lavender, vetiver and chamomile, which helps to reduce anxiety and improve sleep—and watch those sheep line up to be counted.
Daily Pop first introduced us to this great gift—and we love it so much we totally recommend it as a worthy way to spend your Amazon gift card on yourself. This convenient printer dock lets you print photos direct from your smartphone; includes android dock pin & free iOS lightning adapter. A holiday best-seller, snap it up while it's still in stock!
Shout-out to the true crime community—we're so happy y'all are as into Mindhunter as we are! If you fell in love with the Netflix show, now the time to read the book that inspired it. This is the story of Special Agent John Douglas' 25-year FBI career, sharing how he used psychological profiling to gain insights into serial killers and notorious criminals. This one's a must for any true crime fan.
Hailed as one of the Amazon Alexa devices you're gonna want ASAP, you agreed. Amazon's most compact smart speaker now has improved speaker quality for richer and louder sound.
During our Black Friday craze this year, this trusty air purifier made a name for itself amongst our readers. Reduce harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air with this chic-and-sleek air purifier.
This fast-paced read is a twisting tale of love, loss, and dark family secrets. Curl up with this page-turner—like all your favorite A-listers—before the end of the decade!
If you have a tequila lover in your life, they will happily say "cheers" to this! This Amazon best-seller features 65 delicious drink recipes paired with wry commentary on history's most beloved novels.
Featured in Teddi Mellencamp's holiday gift guide, this beauty lifesaver is just what the wellness guru ordered. With the holidays going through next week—and probably plenty more cocktail happy hours to go—this facial device will de-puff your face and give that fresh and sculpting look we all want!
An official selection of Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Book Club this December. In this thriller from Denise Mina, a true-crime podcast sets a trophy wife's present life on a collision course with her secret past.
