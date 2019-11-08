Oprah's 2019 Favorite Things Are Here: A Breakdown of Her $12,000 Holiday Gift Guide

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 8:59 AM

Oprah Winfrey, Oprah Magazine December 2019

The holiday season is here, which can only mean one thing: It's time for "Oprah's Favorite Things." 

Oprah Winfrey unveiled the must-have holiday shopping guide on Friday. With about 80 items on the list, gift givers will be able to find something for everyone on their lists. From tech gadgets and beauty items to kitchen gear and stylish accessories, this guide has it all. There are even pet presents for your four-legged friends.

While the total cost of the entire gift guide comes in at over $12,000, fans don't have to spend a fortune to snag one of the TV star's favorite items. From the $12 Ecoffee Cup Reusable Travel Coffee Cup to the $1,999 Flywheel Home Bike with Built-in Tablet, there's something for every budget.

Fans can see the whole list on Amazon.com/Oprah, via OprahMag.com or in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, which hits newsstands Nov. 19. However, we're here to offer you a quick summary right now.

So, get ready to make your list and check it twice. Here's a breakdown of Oprah's Favorite Things 2019.

Oprah's Favorite Thing, Link AKC Smart Dog Collar with GPS, For the Pets

Amazon

For the Pets

Total Items: 2

Total Cost (without discounts and subscriptions): $114-$118

Don't forget about your furry friends! You can give your pets a little holiday treat, like the Link AKC Smart Dog Collar with GPS for $89.

Oprah's Favorite Thing, The Architecture of Trees, For the Family

Amazon

For the Family

Total Items: 9

Total Cost (without discounts): $1,046

The holidays are all about family, and this year's list has something for the whole crew to enjoy together. There's The Architecture of Trees for $125 and Calpak Luka Duffels and Carry-On Luggage ($98 for the duffel, $165 for the carry-on) for when it's time to take that family vacation.

Oprah's Favorite Thing, De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine, For the Kitchen

Amazon

For the Kitchen

Total Items: 15

Total Cost (without discounts): $3,072

Everyone loves to gather around the table this time of year and Oprah is making sure that you have everything you need to whip up the perfect meal. From the Better Houseware Extra-Wide Glass Straws ($15) to De'Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine ($878), there's something for both the home and professional cook, alike.

Oprah's Favorite Thing, Flywheel Home Bike with Built-in Tablet, Tech Gadgets

Amazon

Tech Gadgets

Total Items: 10

Total Cost (without discounts): $3,914.50

Need the perfect gift for the gadget guru in your life? If you're ready to splurge, there's the Flywheel Home Bike with Built-in Tablet for $1,999. There's also the Rae Phone Crossbody for $47.50.

Oprah's Favorite Thing, APL TechLoom Chelsea Training Shoes, Stylish Gifts

Amazon

Stylish Gifts

Total Items: 15

Total Cost (without discounts): $1,527 - $1,536

Want to add a little bling to your holiday wardrobe? This list has everything from Janis Savitt High Polished Hoop Earrings (starting at $69) to the pictured APL TechLoom Chelsea Training Shoes ($250 per pair).

Oprah's Favorite Thing, Online Exclusive, Michelle Obama: Becoming Journal

Amazon

Online Exclusives

Total Items: 1

Total Cost (without discounts): $13.99

Haven't read Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice by Michelle Obama? Oprah is adding it to your book list.

Oprah's Favorite Things, Lady & Larder DIY Board, Foodie Finds

Amazon

Foodie Finds

Total Items: 13

Total Cost (without discounts): $918

Who's hungry? This list will leave your mouth watering. There are Piedaho Fruit Pies, TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce, Lady & Larder DIY Boards (pictured) and so much more.

Oprah's Favorite Things, Alala Style, Cozy Gifts

Amazon

Cozy Gifts

Total Items: 8

Total Cost (without discounts): $818 - $856

The holiday season generally comes with chilly temperatures. But don't worry: Oprah has you covered with products like the pictured Alala Wander Sweatshirt and Sweatpants, which cost $135 and $145 each.

Oprahs Favorite Things, Footnanny, Beauty Gift

Amazon

Beauty Gifts

Total Items: 7

Total Cost (without discounts): $719

From the $96 Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Set by Lady Gaga to the $150 Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment (pictured), there's something for all beauty lovers on this list.

Happy holidays!

