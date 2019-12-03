December 2019 Celebrity Book Club Picks From Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson & More

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: December 2019 Celebrity Book Picks

Reese instagram, Oprah instagram

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A new month brings new book recommendations! We love keeping up with what novels, memoirs and nonfiction our favorite stars are cozying up with this winter too. Fortunately, many bookworm celebs have their own book clubs with plenty of recommendations to keep our libraries stacked.

From Oprah to Reese Witherspoon to Emma Watson to Sarah Jessica Parker, here's a sample of stars' December 2019 book club picks. (You can also check out their November 2019 selections).

Read

20 Beautiful Coffee Table Books That Will Start a Conversation

Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout

"I picked this book because it felt like the characters were alive; fully embodied, breathing real people," Oprah shared her praises about Olive, Again—the long-awaited follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning Olive Kitteridge—and her November book club pick. "And this little town in Maine felt like a place I would like to visit."

November Books
$26
$17 Amazon $26
$17 Target $27
$21 Barnes & Noble
Conviction by Denise Mina

Book aficionado Reese Witherspoon is ending her year with a book that she describes as "You won't be able to put this one down!" The starlet goes on to say: "This story combines suspense, international intrigue and the murder of an entire family aboard a ship... following the one woman who may just have all the answers."

December 2019 Celebrity Book Picks
$27
$12 Amazon $27
$12 Target $27
$24 Barnes & Noble
Whose Story Is This?: Old Conflicts, New Chapters by Rebecca Solnit

"We hope you are loving it! Who else has started reading this amazing book?" Emma Watson excitedly shared to her Instagram at the beginning of the month. This book explores who gets to shape the narrative of our times between the foundational powers of men and women, people of color, non-straight people and more. 

December 2019 Celebrity Book Picks
$45
$16 Amazon $45 Target $45
$15 Barnes & Noble
Plaza Suite by Neil Simon

"Unsheathed. Unplanned and simultaneous," Fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker raved about Neil Simon's Plaza Suite. She was seen cozying up fireplace-side with the eccentric play that is broken down into three exquisite acts. 

December 2019 Celebrity Book Picks
$25
$11 Amazon $25
$11 Target $25
$11 Barnes & Noble
Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss by Margaret Renkl

"This book tells the story of Renkl's personal life through little vignettes about her family and the happiness and sadness that comes with love and loss." Jenna Bush Hager says of her December book pick. "With Renkl's love for nature shown in this book, Late Migrations made me feel like I was taking a walk through nature myself. While it is a fast read, I read it slowly and enjoyed every word."

December 2019 Celebrity Book Picks
$24
$15 Amazon $24
$16 Target $24
$22 Barnes & Noble
Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice by Bill Browder

Former Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck started his club to share his love of books with readers of all levels. His Veteran Pick (for more seasoned readers) for December 2019 tells the story of an accidental activist, Bill Browder, who started out his adult life as the Wall Street maverick whose instincts led him to Russia just after the breakup of the Soviet Union, where he made his fortune. (Rookie Readers can check out The War that Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley)

December 2019 Celebrity Book Picks
$17
$11 Amazon $17
$11 Target $17
$15 Barnes & Noble

Need a holiday gift idea? Give the gift of audible for the bookworm in your life!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.