by TV Scoop Team | Tue., 12 Nov. 2019 2:00 PM
What does it take to become a Real Housewives legend? Expert shade delivery? The ability to manufacture and deliver the tea? A biting wit? Just being real? Bravo's reality juggernaut has gifted viewers with more than 100 Real Housewives stars across cities all over America, and some, well, some are just better at being a Real Housewife than others.
For every long-running Housewife, like Vicki Gunvalson, there's a Carlton Gebbia, a one-and-done Real Housewives cast member. But each Housewife has given viewers a little something through their travels, whether it's an iconic line, a beloved reaction GIF or a lesson on what not to do.
To celebrate the first-ever BravoCon, which will be filled to the brim with Housewives past and present, E! is bringing back our ranking of every (American) Real Housewife from Real Housewives of Orange County, Beverly Hills, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Potomac and DC. This only includes Housewives stars who have completed a season, so Braunwyn Windham-Burke of RHOC and Kary Brittingham of RHOD are not included.
Click on the gallery above for more.
To see who's attending BravoCon, click here, and for more info on check out the official schedule of events.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
