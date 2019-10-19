Relive Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Whirlwind Romance

Jennifer Lawrence is taking on her latest role: bride!

As E! News confirmed, the Oscar winner is set to tie the knot over the weekend to her art gallerist fiancé, Cooke Maroney. Stars including Adele, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and more arrived in Rhode Island on Friday for the couple's rehearsal dinner.

After first sparking romance rumors last summer, there has been no shortage of sightings of the couple, both in the Big Apple and abroad, over the course of the past year. The two were rarely shy about their romance as they frequently held hands or were arm in arm om their outings.

Then, in February, the pair stunned fans when the star's rep confirmed Maroney had popped the question after a "massive ring" was spotted on the actress' finger, as described by Page Six.