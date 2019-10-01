All the Times Gigi Hadid Proved She's A Badass Queen

by Jess Cohen | Tue., 1 Oct. 2019 11:00 AM
Gigi Hadid isn't afraid to confront a prankster.
The supermodel saved the day at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday when a woman jumped up onto the runway during the finale at the Grand Palais. The prankster, who has been identified as YouTuber and comedian Marie Benoliel, a.k.a. Marie S'Infiltre, tried to escape security at the show, but Gigi was able to block her from getting away, escorting her away from the audience.
And this isn't the first time that Gigi, 24, has come face-to-face with a stranger. Back in 2016, Gigi was exiting the MaxMara show in Milan during fashion week when she was grabbed and lifted in the air by a man, later identified as Vitalii Sediuk. As she was lifted up, Gigi fought back, elbowing the man, who then released her and ran away into the crowd. Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, was by her side during the incident, helping to get the man away.
And that's not all! Gigi had also taken to social media to fire back at haters and trolls over the years, defending herself and her loved ones.
Let's take a look at all of Gigi's most badass moments below!
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
In Sept. 2015, shortly before Paris Fashion Week, Gigi took to Instagram to defend herself after being body-shamed online. "No, I don't have the same body type as other models in shows. No, I don't think I'm the best at any given shows. Yes, I want to have a unique walk but I also know I have to improve. No, I'm not the first or the last model of my type in this industry," Hadid wrote. "You can make up all the reasons you think I am where I am, but really, I'm a hard worker that's confident in myself, one that came at a time where the fashion industry was ready for a change."
Storm/X17online.com
Back in Sept. 2016, Gigi was leaving MaxMara's fashion show in Milan with sister Bella when she was lifted in the air by a man, later identified as Vitalii Sediuk, who grabbed her from behind. After being grabbed, Gigi elbowed the man, who released her and ran away. Video footage of the incident showed Hadid briefly following after the man, before asking security to find him. She later took to Twitter to right that she "had EVERY RIGHT to defend myself," adding, "How dare that idiot thinks he has the right to man-handle a complete stranger. He ran quick tho."
Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Back in 2018, Gigi clapped back at haters who criticized her then-relationship with Zayn Malik, calling it "fake." After being tagged in a critical post about the romance, Gigi decided to leave a comment, writing, "Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it's just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of."
Article continues below
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
In Feb. 2018, Gigi returned to social media to speak her mind after once again being criticized over weight. "For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/ Hashimoto's disease; those of u who called me 'too big for the industry' were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that," Gigi wrote.
Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
Prior to becoming a supermodel, Gigi was known for being the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Hadid. In early 2019, Gigi expressed her frustration over people crediting her family connections for her success in the entertainment industry.
"I mean, I understand it. I come from privilege, and I recognize my privilege," she told Elle. "But because my mom was on a TV show, people think that my whole childhood was fame. It absolutely was not. My mom was a model. She moved to the States when she was 16 to send money back to her family in Holland. My dad was a refugee and worked his way up in every way. I work hard to honor my parents."
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Gigi was not about to let a prankster ruin the day at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show, blocking the YouTuber Marie Benoliel, a.k.a. Marie S'Infiltre, from getting by after crashing the runway.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?