Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Engaged! Relive Their Cutest Couple Moments

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., 19 May. 2019 6:39 PM

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Here's an important weekend update for you: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged!

E! News confirmed on Sunday that Johansson and the Saturday Night Live head writer will be exchanging I do's sometime in the future. According to Washington Post, the happy couple doesn't have a date set just yet for when that big day will be.

The 34-year-old and her newly minted fiancé have been together for about two years. In May 2017, they were seen showing lots of PDA at the Saturday Night Live season 42 wrap party. A source told E! News at the time that they were "hooking up" and it had "been going on for a bit" at that point.

It would take Johansson and Jost another seven months before they made their official debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala in December 2017.

Jost recently accompanied Johansson on the red carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles on April 22 and they looked like quite the smitten couple as they stared lovingly into each other's eyes.

Read

Why Scarlett Johansson May Have Just Found Her Forever Match in Boyfriend Colin Jost

The 36-year-old gushed about his fiancée at the 2017 Emmys, which he hosted alongside his Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che.

"She's pretty cool...it's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome," he told ET before the show.

She wasn't at the awards show that evening, but that didn't stop the co-host from calling her "wonderful."

In honor of their big engagement, take a look back at Johansson and Jost's cutest photos together as a couple.

Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The Endgame? It's just the beginning

The lovebirds share a laugh at the Avengers: Endgame premiere on April 22. On May 19, E! News confirmed that they were engaged after two years together. 

Scarlett Johannson, Colin Jost

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Pretty in Pink

Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost attended the 2018 American Museum of Natural History Gala together. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Biggest Night in Television

The SNL actor and Avengers actress celebrated the best in television at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Article continues below

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost

Instagram

Skate Night Date Night

The cold never bothered them anyway—especially at Rockefeller Center.

Scarlett Johanson, Colin Jost, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Goals

The Hollywood couple slayed during one of the biggest red carpets in the world.

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Avengers Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Look of Love

They say a picture is worth a thousands words. But when it was time for Scarlett Johansson to celebrate Avengers: Infinity War, all we saw was love in Colin Jost's eyes. 

Article continues below

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney

To Infinity and Beyond

In a rare joint red carpet appearance, the couple walked the carpet together at the premiere of Scarlett Johansson's Avengers: Infinity War.

Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Bringing the Heat

The couple stepped out for the first time together at the 2017 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History.

This will be Johansson's third marriage and Jost's first. She was first married to Ryan Reynoldsuntil 2011 and then French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014-2017. She and Dauriac have a 5-year-old daughter named Rose Dauriac.

Congratulations on the happy news!

