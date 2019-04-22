by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 7:18 PM
The Avengers are assembling for one final showdown.
With the release of Avengers: Endgame inching closer and closer, you can imagine the excitement around Hollywood when the ensemble cast arrived to the world premiere on Monday evening.
Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the highly-anticipated event drew stars including Brie Larson, Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. and dozens more. Other notable attendees included Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, as well as Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who just so happened to make their red carpet debut as a couple.
Check out all the photo highlights from the Avengers: Endgame premiere below:
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Shut. It. Down. The actress turns heads in a lavender gown and Thanos-inspired jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
This A-list couple (and Miley's new hairstyle) bangs! But as for the pop singer's Old Hollywood style gown, fashion credits go to YSL.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Black Widow trades her leather catsuit for a shimmering mini-dress and strappy heels.
Article continues below
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The duo make their official red carpet debut as husband and wife-to-be.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Captain America serves up a serious cool factor on the red carpet.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The Scarlet Witch goes glam for the Avengers: End Game premiere.
Article continues below
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Date night done right! Thor brings his leading lady to the highly-anticipated Marvel event.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Thor's very own Jane Foster makes a surprise appearance alongside the rest of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actor opts for a classic navy and blue tuxedo.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The actress puts a chic spin on the LBD in an ensemble by Goop's G. Label.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
He's Groot! The actor brings his Guardians of the Galaxy character to life.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The voice of Rocket Racoon flies solo at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Article continues below
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?