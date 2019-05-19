Tati Westbrook wants to close the chapter in her life regarding her ongoing feud with James Charles.

On Sunday, the Halo Beauty owner posted a long note on Twitter about the events that have transpired over the past few days and how her breakup with James has led to too much "toxicity and chaos."

"I have been in contact with James Charles through an intermediary over the last week, and we believe that it is the best interest of our community, our viewers and our own mental health to put this matter to a rest," she began.

She continued, "For that reason, I will not be making any further public comments and I hope and pray that no one else will make anymore hurtful statements on my behalf. In my original video, I felt the need to publicly breakup with James with a warning call loud enough for him to hear. I was attempting to explain my upset and concerns so that everyone would understand my position and end the speculation that it was all over vitamins."

On May 10, Tati posted a 43-minute long video on YouTube titled "BYE SISTER" where she called out James over recent events that transpired, including his ad for Sugarbear Hair rather than her own Halo Beauty.