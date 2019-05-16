Tati Westbrook is ready to press pause on her public feud with James Charles... for now.

Less than a week after the YouTube star captivated the internet with a 43-minute takedown video of the 19-year-old beauty guru, she's clarifying her intentions in a new video titled "Why I Did It." The 18-minute clip delves into Tati's perspective on the continued drama between her and James, why she never thought the scandal would reach "this magnitude" and her future as a YouTuber.

Let's dive in, shall we?

Tati makes an emotional plea to her 10 million subscribers, telling the camera, "I do want the hate to stop. I want the picking sides and the abusive memes and the language, and all of that... I really hope on both sides it can stop. That's not why I made the video."

Instead, Tati says she did so as a "last ditch effort to be really loud and vocal" in reaching out to James, who she's mentored since the early days of his career.

"It was me trying to reach someone that was completely unreachable," she then explains. "It's about someone who reaches, across all platforms, 30 million people that are predominantly children. He is losing the ability to get honest more and more each day. I'm losing the ability to reach [out to him]."