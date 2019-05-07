One could argue they'd been building up to this moment for months.

There was the L.A. gelato date where they walked hand-in-hand alongside the eldest of his two daughters in early April. The casual stroll through New York City's Central Park in late March following another round of whispers about a breakup. Even a shared kiss aboard a yacht last December before they rang in the new year in Miami.

But when Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx turned up at Monday night's Met Gala together—Hollywood's closest facsimile to prom night, if only the popular kids attended and iPhone selfies were replaced by hundreds of professional photographers—well, there was no denying their intention.

Even before the previously meticulously private pair posed up for a photo inside, Foxx looping one arm around Holmes' violet tulle Zac Posen, their decision to turn up in a shared town car and even shimmy together to Rihanna as Posen captured every move for his Instagram story was akin to shouting, "Yes, guys, of course we're dating."