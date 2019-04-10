Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Have a Fun Night Out With His Daughter

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx had a family fun night out this week.

On Monday, the 40-year-old and her 51-year-old actor beau were seen walking with the eldest of his two daughters, Corinne Foxx, 25, and hitting up a gelato shop in Los Angeles. Katie and Jamie were holding hands, and at one point he and his daughter shared an affectionate hug.

E! News learned in 2016 that Katie has been dating Jamie for several years. The two first sparked romance rumors in 2013, a year after she and Tom Cruise, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, finalized a divorce.

She was not spotted with her mother and Jamie and his daughter on Monday.