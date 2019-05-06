Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Get This Close to Making Red Carpet Debut at 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 6, 2019 5:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Katie Holmes, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Something tells us this is going to be a night to remember. 

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes surprised pop culture fans around the world Monday night when they arrived at the 2019 Met Gala together.

While they didn't pose on the pink carpet together, the actor was close by when his leading lady posed for photos at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual event.

Katie arrived in a Zac Posen gown. She completed her look with an epic hairstyle from DJ Quintero and makeup from Genevieve Herr. As for Jamie, he looked handsome in a classic black suit and tie. 

Based on initial reviews, the pair totally nailed the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme. And yes, they are in for an epic New York City date night.

Photos

The Best Met Gala Looks Ever

Zac gave social media followers a tease earlier in the night when he captured Jamie and Katie dancing to Rihanna's hit song "We Found Love" on Instagram Stories as they traveled to the venue. 

It's been more than five years since Jamie and Katie first sparked romance rumors.

And while the couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions in recent years, this event is quite the significant step for a pair who try their best to keep their relationship private.

As they like to say, anything can happen at the Met Gala!

Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Style , Fashion , Top Stories , Red Carpet , Apple News , Style Collective , Katie Holmes , Jamie Foxx , Couples

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

See How Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 2019 Met Gala Ensembles Compare to Their Past Looks

Cara Delevingne, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Cara Delevingne, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Fried Eggs, Face Masks & More: All of the Craziest Accessories on the Carpet at the 2019 Met Gala

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

The Craziest Accessories at the 2019 Met Gala

ESC:Taylor Swift, MET Gala, Oscar de la Renta, 2014

Stars Who Skipped Out on the 2019 Met Gala

Lena Waithe

Here's How Lena Waithe Honored Nipsey Hussle and Other Rappers at the 2019 Met Gala

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.