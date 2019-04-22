Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Make Red Carpet Debut at Avengers: Endgame Premiere

by Lena Grossman | Mon., 22 Apr. 2019 8:10 PM

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger can cross one important item off of their to-do list: their red carpet debut.

The duo arrived arm-in-arm at the Avengers: Endgame World Premiere at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday night. What's more, they even seemed to coordinate their outfits. The Parks and Recreation star looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt and a tie that perfectly matched his date's attire. The Maverick and Me author stunned in a Monique Lhuillier one shoulder gown with a slit.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were just two of the many, many celebrities at the premiere. Brie Larson, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. Scarlett Johansson, Chris EvansBradley Cooper and Natalie Portman were just a few of the famous faces at the event.

Just as it's a major night for highly-awaited Marvel film, it's just as big a deal for fans of the couple. Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been together for just under a year as they were first spotted out together enjoying a Father's Day picnic in Santa Barbara, Calif. It seems he was pretty "smitten" from the get-go.

Since June 2018, their relationship has featured a fair share of family outings, holiday dinners and more. Just about seven months later, merely days after their Cabo getaway for New Years' Eve, the Guardians of the Galaxy star finally popped the question. They both announced the happy news on Jan. 13 in matching Instagram posts.

Read

Why Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Taking Their Time With Wedding Planning

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" he wrote as the caption of their gleeful proposal picture.

The 29-year-old wrote similar words on her Instagram page. "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."

A source told E! News just days after the proposal that the couple had some specific ideas for their wedding. The insider said at the time they were "looking at summer wedding dates" with it potentially in Martha's Vineyard. However, it may now take place in the fall or winter. The source explained it is "a special place" for the daughter of the former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. 

The insider added, "Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants. It will be a big wedding and very traditional."

Pratt himself said a few weeks later that he was "pretty involved" in the planning process, just like his future mother-in-law Maria Shriver. The source told E! News that Shriver "will be very involved" in the details. 

A second source told E! News in March that Schwarzenegger "is taking her time planning the wedding." They said, "Katherine and Chris have talked about a winter wedding, they are just really busy to plan anything sooner than that but plans are still fluid."

To get the rest of your Avengers fill, take a look at the gallery below to see more pictures from the world premiere.

Brie Larson, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Shut. It. Down. The actress turns heads in a lavender gown and Thanos-inspired jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.

Tessa Thompson, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tessa Thompson

Valkyrie stuns in a floor-length black dress with cutouts.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus

This A-list couple (and Miley's new hairstyle) bangs! But as for the pop singer's Old Hollywood style gown, fashion credits go to YSL.

Danai Gurira, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther star exudes elegance in a hot pink strapless gown on the carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Mark Ruffalo, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Mark Ruffalo

Hulk looks hunky in a burgundy suit with a black tie.

Cobie Smulders, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Cobie Smulders

The Maria Hill actress looks red hot in her strapless red dress with matching shoes at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles.

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Black Widow trades her leather catsuit for a shimmering mini-dress and strappy heels. 

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chris Evans

Captain America serves up a serious cool factor in custom Salvatore Ferragamo. 

Elizabeth Olsen, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

The Scarlet Witch goes glam for the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth

Date night done right! Thor brings his leading lady to the highly-anticipated Marvel event.

Bradley Cooper, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

The voice of Rocket Racoon flies solo at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Avengers:Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress puts a chic spin on the LBD in an ensemble by Goop's G. Label.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Hunter, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

The couple steps out for a night to remember. 

Natalie Portman, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Thor's very own Jane Foster makes a surprise appearance alongside the rest of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars.

Letitia Wright, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Letitia Wright

Stunning in silver! The Black Panther star makes a bold style statement and we're here for it. 

Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Engame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner

The actor opts for a classic navy and blue tuxedo. 

Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey

Iron Man has arrived!

Vin Diesel, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Vin Diesel

He's Groot! The actor brings his Guardians of the Galaxy character to life. 

Linda Cardelinni, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Linda Cardellini

Linda Cardellini looks like a real life superhero in her two-tone dress at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Luciana Barroso & Matt Damon

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso have date night at the star-studded movie premiere.

Kathryn Boyd, Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kathryn Boyd & Josh Brolin

The actor is supported by his longtime love on the red carpet. 

Evangeline Lily, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Evangeline Lilly

Lady in red! 

Paul Rudd, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Paul Rudd

Ant-Man looks anything but small on the Avengers: Endgame red carpet. 

Pom Klementieff, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pom Klementieff

The actress, who plays Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy, showcases her classically French style. 

Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Karen Gillan

Nebula channels her inner super hero for the red carpet premiere. 

Anthony Mackie, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Anthony Mackie

Falcon flashes a huge smile in his grey three-piece suit and purple shirt and tie at the premiere.

Lydia Hearst, Chris Hardwick, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Hardwich & Lydia Hearst

Chris Hardwick and The Haunting of Sharon Tate actress bring pops of patterns to the Avengers: Endgame red carpet.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26.

