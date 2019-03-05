Big Brother Couple Mark Jansen and Elena Davies Break Up

GP/Star Max/GC Images
Big Brother Season 19 star couple Mark Jansen and Elena Davies have gone their separate ways.
The reality TV show is known for its plot twists (hello Anthony Scaramucci not actually being a houseguest?!), drama, some controversies and more. It's also home to a fair share of showmances. Some stand the test of time—see Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson's wedding and their upcoming baby—whereas others do not.
Jansen opened up about the split on his podcast Find Your Fortitude, which he posted on YouTube. He looked visibly distraught and uncomfortable while discussing his breakup. At some points, Jansen seemed on the verge of tears.
"I didn't move to Texas to hang out or continue a friendship," he began. "I came down because I was in love with Elena. I wanted to start a family, start a life with her."
One thing about their relationship that hurt him the most was when Davies supposedly spoke badly about their relationship on social media and other podcasts. He refers to himself as "Mr. Positivity" and those comments were doing anything but making him feel that way.
"I was happy when she was happy. It was really that simple for me. I was happy when she was happy," Jansen explained on the podcast. "With that mindset and perspective, hearing constantly that it's not a fairy tale and I'm far from Prince Charming, it's just a gut shot. Clearly nothing's working."
The New York native explained that they had a "rocky relationship" and "broke up so many times."
Jansen teased the podcast episode, which is titled "My Side," in his latest Instagram post.
"I did this for myself, for all those that are inspired & look up to me," he captioned the photo. "Thank you for all my true friends who know who I am and have reached out!!!"
The couple's breakup is relatively evident on both of their social media profiles.
Neither Davies nor Jansen has shared photos of each other as of late. The Texas native has taken to posting snapshots with friends and family while they're out on the town. Jansen, on the other hand, uploads pictures related to his personal training business as well as food and nights out with his friends.
The last time she posted a picture with her beau was on New Years Day. "Happy New Year...from us! Thank you, NEXT, 2018," Davies captioned a photo alongside fellow Big Brother season contestants Nickson and Graf. "I am prayerful that 2019 is filled with love, success, puppy breath, and laughter...primarily for me, tbh,...but also for the ones I love and the ones who love me. "
Take a look at the gallery below to see the relationship status of Big Brother couples.
CBS
Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans
Season: 20
Status Today: They were one of the longest running alliances of the season and tried their best to keep fans guessing on their relationship status. On finale night, however, the pair appears ready to go the distance. "I hope there's a lot of time with Angela and I. That's all I'll say," Tyler told Julie Chen. Angela added, "I don’t know what the future holds but I’m really excited and I’m hopeful about the future."
CBS/Twitter
Swaggy C & Bayleigh Amethyst
Season: 20
Status Today: They're engaged! While they only spent 23 days together, the chemistry and romance between this pair in the initial weeks of competition was undeniable. In fact, Swaggy C got down on one knee and proposed to Bayleigh during finale night. "As soon as he went down on his knee, I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes!'" the bride-to-be gushed to Ross Mathews and Marissa Winokur. "Everybody's been telling me I'm glowing, which is good ‘cause I'm, like, bursting with happiness. I've literally said, like, three words since it's happened."
Instagram
Winston Hines & Rachel Swindler
Season: 20
Status Today: Despite some cute pictures on Instagram and hope from fans, it appears these two are just friends...for now. "I think the absolute world of Rachel, but I do think she's holding out for her true love of the house. Not sure if JC knows or not..." Winston joked with E! News. Rachel added, "As of right now, we're not anything official but you never know what could happen in the future. I think Winston is an amazing catch and easy on the eyes. He's got a heart of gold and any lady would be lucky to have him. He's in a bromance with Brett. It's hard to break that bond." LOL!
CBS
Faysal Shafaat & Haleigh Broucher
Season: 20
Status Today: They're together! During the season finale, Faysal confirmed their relationship is "the real deal." Haleigh added, "It is indeed." Perhaps some quality time in the jury house did some good.
GP/Star Max/GC Images
Mark Jansen & Elena Davies
Season: 19
Status Today: What once seemed like a true success story has come to an end. Jansen revealed on his podcast Find Your Fortitude on March 5 that he and Davies split up. Mark recently moved to Texas to live with Elena. While Mark remains focused on his fitness business, Elena is preparing to launch a brand-new podcast. As for the perfect date, game night never disappoints. "We both love game night! They're not always seamless, though, as I've been known to throw the 'Sorry' board and cry in the middle of 'Phase 10'…Like I said, I'm very competitive!" Elena joked to E! News. "Jess and Cody from our season live very close to us, too, so we get together with them often for dinner and a movie or game night, as well!"
GP/Star Max/GC Images
Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson
Season: 19
Status Today: The newlyweds are expecting their first child! The Big Brother and Amazing Race power couple are expecting a baby girl. The pair are also rooting for other couples to succeed in the romance department. "Jess likes the Tyler and Angela thing," Cody shared with E! News. "I'm a Mark and Elena fan...hoping they pull out an engagement and marriage."
Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images
Raven Walton & Matthew Clines
Season: 19
Status Today: While their relationship status is a bit unclear, E! News has learned the pair remain great friends. And as Raven experienced a few health struggles, Matt was happy to keep fans updated on social media.
Instagram
Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo
Season: 18
Status Today: This pair started dated when they were both in New York City celebrating the premiere of Big Brother season 19. They've been together ever since and continue documenting their love story on social media. In a surprise announcement, the pair returned to the Big Brother house this season where Victor got down on one knee and proposed. She said yes!
Twitter
Corey Brooks & Nicole Franzel
Season: 18
Status Today: While they had a solid showmance throughout the season, this pair split soon after the finale. In fact, Nicole went on to find love with another contestant just in time for the new season. We see you Victor Arroyo.
CBS
Paulie Calafiore & Zakiyah Everette
Season: 18
Status Today: The couple announced their breakup during the Super Bowl. "It was like, ‘OK, this is a good time to do it, because nobody will be paying attention to it, but nobody can ever say that we didn't say it. Let's just get this video out and then we'll delete it right after,' and he was like, 'Good idea,'" Zakiyah previously shared with the Charlotte Observer. "We experienced what it could have been like in a relationship—a romantic relationship—and we both figured out we are good friends." Paulie has since been linked to Bachelor Nation's Danielle Maltby and The Challenge's Cara Marie.
Instagram
Natalie Negrotti & James Huling
Season: 18
Status Today: Not together and never getting back together! This couple provided one of Big Brother's ugliest splits off camera with threats of legal action and cryptic social media posts.
Instagram
Austin Matelson & Liz Nolan
Season: 17
Status Today: Not together! "I'd like to start by saying thank you for following Austin and I on our crazy/incredible/special journey & as we navigated life outside the Big Brother house," Liz shared on Twitter back in February 2016. "Unfortunately, yes, Austin and I ended the relationship. I have nothing but the utmost respect and love for him, and just as our #liztin romance began in the BB house—we started out as friends and I hope we can remain the same."
Instagram
Clay Honeycutt & Shelli Poole
Season: 17
Status Today: This pair broke up a few weeks after the show ended. "I adore this guy. We shared a great relationship on Big Brother, but 'real life' is much different than 'BB life,'" Shelli wrote on Instagram. "There was no drama or hard feelings, we simply moved on as dear friends. We are both happy and thank y'all for your incredible sweetness and love!"
Instagram
Hayden Voss & Nicole Franzel
Season: 16
Status Today: After dating for about a year and a half after the season ended, the couple suddenly split. Nicole would later reveal that one trouble spot in their relationship was the fact that Hayden didn't want to get married and have children.
Instagram
Amanda Zuckerman & McCrae Olsen
Season: 15
Status Today: They're over! "After a lot of thought and discussion, McCrae and I have decided that it's in both of our best interest to continue our relationship as friends," Amanda shared on Twitter back in January 2014. "There is no ill will, he is a very important part of my life, and I will always love him, and what we shared. Thank you for respecting our decision."
Instagram
Dominic Briones & Daniele Donato
Season: 13
Status Today: The happy couple recently became parents when they welcomed their first child together this summer. "My little angel. Tennessee Autumn Briones. Born 8/20/1018... sharing her bday with her beautiful mom @its_danibri," Dominic shared on Instagram. "Welcome to the world little girl. Your dads always got your back."
Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images
Rachel Reilly & Brendon Villegas
Season: 12
Status Today: After getting married in 2012, Rachel and Brendon welcomed their first child in 2016. The couple remains Big Brother superfans and often document their family life on social media. Recently, the pair enjoyed an anniversary trip to Las Vegas.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv
Jeff Schroder & Jordan Lloy
Season: 11
Status Today: Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their second child together. "Welcome to the world Layton Sarti Schroeder," Jeff shared on Instagram. "Lawson is gonna be the best Big Brother! #family."
CBS
Drew Daniel & Diane Henry
Season: 5
Status Today: In a Big Brother shocker, Drew voted Diane off the show at the last minute to win the $500,000 prize. They ultimately reconciled but aren't together romantically. "Well of course I will always think he sucks as a person to do that to me, but seriously we were all in that house for ourselves and no one else," Diane shared with Jokers Updates. "He did what he had to do to win the game, and I was stupid about not thinking. But we are very good friends and talk all the time."
CBS
Mike "Boogie" Malin & Krista Segall
Season: 2
Status Today: In a moment viewers didn't see coming, Mike decided to propose to his cast member in 2001. Krista, however, ultimately decided to break off the engagement a few months later when cameras went away.
CBS
Shannon Dragoo & Will Kirby
Season: 2
Status Today: While they dated for a few months after the show, these two are long over. In fact, Dr. Will married For Love or Money star Erin Brodie in 2017.
A little over a year ago, Jansen told Us Weekly, "I cannot imagine the rest of my life without her. So, as long as she doesn't get sick of me, there will be a wedding in the near future."
He reflected on his podcast, "I just did whatever I could to make her happy."
Davies gave her side of the breakup in a statement to E! News on Tuesday. "I loved Mark so much. I actually still do love him very much. My heart is completely broken by our split and some of the decisions made surrounding it. Recovering from that, protecting myself and him, along with having to keep my life moving forward has been my priority since it happened. I wanted to do whatever necessary to make things work between us and now that clearly doesn't seem like a possibility," she said.
She continued, "Hearing that the man you love is no longer committed to your shared relationship is painful. I know we both contributed to allowing things to escalate to this and I certainly wish it didn't have to be this way for both our sakes. I will always love him and I will forever cherish every amazing moment we shared together. I'm aware he has now been vocal about his side of our split and I do plan to share my narrative as well on the next episode of my podcast, The MiscELENAeous Podcast, while remaining respectful of the very limited privacy we have left."
Watch Jansen's full episode here.