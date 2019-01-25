This might be the funniest twist of all time.

There were "rumors" earlier this week that former Trump Administration employee (for 10 days) Anthony Scaramucci had already left the Big Brother house, days before the first eviction. As it turns out, he was never playing the game at all. He was this season's second big twist, revealing that he's no longer playing the game but he is leaving behind a new veto twist that allows for a second veto competition before the eviction.

And to make it even funnier, the second veto competition was essentially an Anthony Scaramucci true or false game, made up of headlines about things the Mooch had said while in the house. Kato Kaelin won the power of veto, which gave him the power to save someone in danger of eviction.