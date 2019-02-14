Tamar Braxton not only won Celebrity Big Brother, she swept.

The singer won unanimously after football player Ricky Williams took her to the final two with him, and it's only the second time in Big Brother history that anyone has taken all the votes. She also took home the $250,000 prize and is excited to move out of the apartment she's been living in with her son since her 2017 divorce from Vincent Herbert, and into a house.

"Our divorce was really hard, shocking to me, and me and my son moved into an apartment and every day he asks about his old house, and about a month and a half before I came to the show, I told him I was going to work really hard to make sure he has a new house, and God provided," she told E! News after the finale.

Braxton says she's never been away from her son for as long as she was during Big Brother, but "it was all worth it."