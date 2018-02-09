WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM

How Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and More Stars Are Taking Over New York Fashion Week

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 5:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ginger Zee

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee Welcomes Baby No. 2

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

Camila Cabello and Dating Coach Matthew Hussey Pack on the PDA in Mexico

Rob Delaney's 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Cancer Battle

Celebrities are taking over! 

New York Fashion Week is officially underway and celebs are coming in droves. Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Cardi B are showing up to participate and to check out the incredible fashions on display. Naturally, there were a few stand out moments that had everybody talking.

Celebs like Rachel Lindsay and E!'s own Zuri Hall strutted their stuff on the runway. Plus, Cardi B talked with E! about her Valentine's day plans and why she hopes fiancé Offest gets her something cheap this year. What other iconic moments have already taken place on this year's runway? 

Watch

Louise Roe Checks Out the Best Hair at NYFW

Watch the video above to get your New York Fashion Week fix! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , Top Stories , E! News , Fashion , New York , Fashion Week
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -