Kate Middleton Shows Baby Bump in Another Chic St Patrick's Day Look

Kate Middleton is bumping along on St Patrick's Day for the third time.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her and Prince William's third child, showcased her baby bump in a warm, green Catherine Walker coat on Saturday as the two attended the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England in frigid weather.

Kate paired the look with a green Gina Foster Meribel hat, grey gloves and black suede pumps.

During the event, she she presented shamrocks to officers and warrant officers and also paused to pet Domhnall the Irish wolfhound, the Guards' pet dog and mascot.

William, who bears the title of Colonel of the Irish Guards, wore a military uniform. He and Kate later enjoyed some beverages; She sipped a sparkling water while the Duke of Cambridge had a pint of Guinness beer.