Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Her "Brother" Chris Martin a Happy Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow still considers her ex-husband Chris Martin to be her "brother."

The 45-year-old Oscar winner and Goop lifestyle company founder and the Coldplay singer famously announced in 2014 that they had split, or undergone an "conscious uncoupling." They finalized a divorce in 2016, formally ending 12 years of marriage, and continue to co-parent their children, daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, They occasionally reunite and even vacation together with the kids.

Paltrow took to Instagram on Friday to wish Martin a happy 41st birthday. She posted a photo of the two with their kids on a Caribbean beach in December, writing, "Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two."