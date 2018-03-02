Amy Schumer Jokes Jennifer Lawrence Will "Die Alone" After a Breakup

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 5:05 AM

Laughter is the best medicine for a broken heart.

When Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, she revealed the hilarious way in which Amy Schumer helped her get over Darren Aronofsky. "When Darren and I first broke up, I told her, and I was really sad," she said. "The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, 'What is this?' I bring the bouquet in and there was a note that said, 'I'm so sorry to hear that you're going to die alone. Love, Amy.'"

Speaking of Aronofsky, Lawrence admitted that when they were a couple, she would often trick him into watching various iterations of The Real Housewives. "I tell him a story about people I know and then he gets really invested. And he's like, 'Wait a minute! So, she doesn't know her husband's gay?' I'm like, 'No!'" the Red Sparrow actress told Andy Cohen. "And then, the show is on, and he's like, 'Please turn it off.' I'm like, 'Remember that couple I was telling you about?'"

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Details About Amy Schumer's Wedding

Lawrence is currently single, meaning she can finally watch all the Real Housewives she wants without judgment. And though she plans to take a year off from acting, she offered an update on the long-awaited comedy she co-wrote with Schumer. "We just had a table read two weeks ago," Lawrence recalled. "We have completed format. We need a director and we need a date."

When Cohen revealed that Bette Midler had expressed interest in playing her mother, Lawrence's eyes widened. "Are you being serious right now? Well, that's news to me!" the Academy Award winner laughed. "She's hired! We don't have a mom—but we'll write one in!"

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

