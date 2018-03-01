Hunter Boots Are Coming to Target! Meghan Markle Would Approve

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 10:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Target x Hunter Original

Target

Rain or shine, Hunter boots are coming to Target!

The big-box retailer announced Thursday morning that the celeb-loved British heritage brand—famous for its waterproof Wellington-type footwear—will be selling more than 300 products in the Hunter for Target collection. Just like all its designer collaborations, the range won't just include shoes. Expect home, apparel and outdoor goods, like hammocks and coolers, for the whole family.

Even better, price points will range much lower than the $150 it costs for the brand's best-selling tall boot. Most items will be ring in under $30, according to a press release, with the rest ranging from $5 to $80.

So if you want that Glastonbury festival style, like Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, or just have a penchant for practical pieces made with classic deisgn, like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, you can score a pair of wellies for a fraction of the cost.

Photos

Rain Boots, 4 Celebrity-Inspired Ways

The collection hits online and stores Saturday, April 15, with early access orders available to Target REDcard holders—but until then, get inspired by all the different ways celebrities style their Hunter boots. 

ESC: Meghan Markle, Hunter Boots

LDNPIX / MEGA

Meghan Markle

The future royal is growing her interest in heritage British brands, wearing wellies while running errands around Kensington Palace. 

ESC: Nicky Hilton, Hunter Boots

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Nicky Hilton

You can still look high fashion in a pair of rain boots—just ask the heiress. 

ESC: Cara Delevingne, Glastonbury Festival, Hunter Boots

Alex Huckle/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

The model proves you can wear basically anything with these boots and still look cute. Case in point: her turquoise beanie! 

Article continues below

ESC: Margot Robbie, Hunter Boots

David M Benett/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Leave it to the I, Tonya actress to bring back the adorable yellow rain coat. 

ESC: Hunter Boots, Glastonbury Festival, Ellie Goulding

Samir Hussein/Redferns/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

The "On My Mind" singer trudged through the mud at Glastonbury in a pair of tall boots and a plaid shirt. 

ESC: Alexa Chung, Hunter Boots

Danny Martindale/WireImage

Alexa Chung

Hunter boots are a Glastonbury staple, but we especially love how the British influencer paired hers with a metallic mini. 

Article continues below

ESC: Alexa Chung, Hunter Boots

Danny Martindale/WireImage

Alexa Chung

This time, the fashion designer paired the boots with a denim-on-denim look. 

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Dress for Your Best Life in March, According to Your Horoscope

RELATED ARTICLE: Why Victoria Beckham and Other Stars Don't Wash Their Jeans

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Meghan Markle , Alexa Chung , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Margot Robbie
Latest News
ESC: Janelle Monae

Moisturizers That Celebs Like Janelle Monáe Use on the Red Carpet

ESC: Meryl Streep, Oscars, Dresses, 2014

Meryl Streep's Oscar Looks Through the Years: Which Outfit Wins?

ESC: March Horoscopes, Pisces, Camila Cabello

How to Dress for Your Best Life in March, According to Your Horoscope

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

The Exact Eye Creams Celebrities Use on Award Show Red Carpets

ESC: Julianne Moore, Best Actress Oscar Dresses

All the Best Actress Oscar Looks Over the Years

ESC: NYFW Best Beauty, Kaia Gerber

How to Create Kaia Gerber's Festival-Ready Makeup in 5 Steps

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling

10 Stunning Details You Need to See From A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -