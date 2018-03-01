Hunter Boots Are Coming to Target! Meghan Markle Would Approve

Target
by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 10:34 AM
Target
Rain or shine, Hunter boots are coming to Target!
The big-box retailer announced Thursday morning that the celeb-loved British heritage brand—famous for its waterproof Wellington-type footwear—will be selling more than 300 products in the Hunter for Target collection. Just like all its designer collaborations, the range won't just include shoes. Expect home, apparel and outdoor goods, like hammocks and coolers, for the whole family.
Even better, price points will range much lower than the $150 it costs for the brand's best-selling tall boot. Most items will be ring in under $30, according to a press release, with the rest ranging from $5 to $80.
So if you want that Glastonbury festival style, like Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, or just have a penchant for practical pieces made with classic deisgn, like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, you can score a pair of wellies for a fraction of the cost.
The collection hits online and stores Saturday, April 15, with early access orders available to Target REDcard holders—but until then, get inspired by all the different ways celebrities style their Hunter boots.
The future royal is growing her interest in heritage British brands, wearing wellies while running errands around Kensington Palace.
You can still look high fashion in a pair of rain boots—just ask the heiress.
The model proves you can wear basically anything with these boots and still look cute. Case in point: her turquoise beanie!
Article continues below
Leave it to the I, Tonya actress to bring back the adorable yellow rain coat.
The "On My Mind" singer trudged through the mud at Glastonbury in a pair of tall boots and a plaid shirt.
Hunter boots are a Glastonbury staple, but we especially love how the British influencer paired hers with a metallic mini.
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Why Victoria Beckham and Other Stars Don't Wash Their Jeans
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!