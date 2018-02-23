Lupita Nyong'o Masters the Red Carpet Twirl and More Best Dressed Stars

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o is gone with the wind fabulous!
(Please watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta if you missed that reference.)
Basically, the award-winning actress knows how to twirl, showing off her designer duds in the best way possible. Of course, it's not hard when you're wearing Elie Saab Couture, which flows and drapes as gracefully as an ocean current. In Lupita fashion, the Black Panther star will always complement a beautiful red carpet dress with a daring beauty look, whether that be a bold lip, colorful eyes or an eye-catching hairstyle.
Lupita wasn't the only star who brought her A-game this week. The end of London Fashion Week and beginning of Milan's tour de fashion brought in a crop of awe-inspiring looks, from a puffer dress, as seen on Millie Bobby Brown, to Zendaya's visual guide to mixing prints.
To see the best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling!
Emma Roberts
This is one blue period we can get behind. The actress accented her bold suit with a contrasting red bag at the Mulberry presentation at London Fashion Week.
Zendaya
The Disney star will forever be a master of mixing prints, as evidenced by her ensemble at the Burberry show at London Fashion Week.
Camila Cabello
The "Havana" singer's quilted Nina Ricci coat provides all the right texture to the mod ensemble.
Lupita Nyong'o
The award-winning actress sure knows how to twirl in a dress, especially if it's Elie Saab Couture.
Jennifer Lawrence
From the plunging neckline to the thigh-high slit, J. Law was classic Versace va-va-voom for the Red Sparrow photocall in London.
Kerry Washington
The Scandal star looked like spring came early in a Dolce & Gabbana floral frock at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.
Millie Bobby Brown
Forget the puffer jacket! The Stranger Things star is making the puffer dress a thing.
