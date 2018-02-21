Gigi Hadid's Layered Jeans Are the Next Denim Trend

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 11:32 AM

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Splash News

Leave to Gigi and Bella Hadidto set yet another trend.

Arm in arm with her younger sister, Gigi Hadid offered a preview of what's to come for spring: layers of denim. To achieve her London Fashion Week off-duty look, the model layered chambray and yellow plaid button-downs with a long, frayed denim vest, then stunned with white and light blue layered, cropped jeans. Keeping it cool, the star added a small white bag, white sneakers and tortoise sunglasses. 

The look is epic, but the mid-waist jeans are the star. They fit loosely, adding to her effortless appeal, and the shadow hem makes you look twice, as you try to figure out if she's actually wearing two pairs of jeans, which would undoubtedly be uncomfortable. 

Good news: She's wearing one pair of jeans, and the style is available for sale in a number of stores.

Once you find a pair that works for you, you can achieve the off-duty style by you can adding more layers like the supermodel, or pairing with a simple bodysuit with sneakers or mules. Or, you can simplify the style by opting for a frayed cropped jean.

Shop the trend below!

ESC: Gigi's Denim

R13

Double Shredded Jeans, $490

ESC: Gigi's Denim

True Religion

Jennie Curvy Skinny Shadow Jeans, Now $160

ESC: Gigi's Denim

American Eagle

AE Denim x Vintage High-Waisted Jeans, $49.99

ESC: Gigi's Denim

Dolce & Gabbana

Distressed Denim Jeans, $1,584

ESC: Gigi's Denim

Hudson

Zoeey High-Rise Straight Cropped Jeans, $245

ESC: Gigi's Denim

R13

Vent Kick With Double Shredded Hem, $495

ESC: Gigi's Denim

Trave

Audrey Jeans, $248

ESC: Gigi's Denim

True Relgion

Women's Layered Skirt, $169

