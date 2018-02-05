The 2018 Super Bowl was full of memorable moments. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in a 41-to-33-point game, giving the team its first Super Bowl title.

Still, there was plenty of excitement both off and on the field. There was Pink's National Anthem performance, Justin Timberlake's halftime show and (of course) plenty of commercials.

Missed any part of the big game? Don't worry! We have you covered. Check out our list of the most-talked about moments from the 2018 Super Bowl.

Pink's National Anthem Performance: Before the Eagles and the Patriots faced off, Pink took the field at U.S. Bank Stadium to sing the National Anthem. The "Beautiful Trauma" singer didn't let the cold in Minneapolis, Minn. stop her from belting out the lyrics. However, the artist received bit of backlash after viewers thought she spit out gum during the patriotic performance. Pink clapped back at her haters and tweeted that she spit out a throat lozenge—the singer had been battling the flu before the big game. Still, Pink didn't let any trolls bring her down. She tweeted a sweet photo of her and her daughter Willow and thanked her loyal fans for their support.