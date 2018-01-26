Kimora Lee Simmons Thinks Russell Simmons Is Innocent of Sexual Misconduct Claims

Kimora Lee Simmons defended her ex Russell Simmons on Thursday following a series of sexual misconduct and rape allegations against the Def Jam Recordings cofounder.

"I add my voice to the chorus of those speaking out against harassment and violence in all its forms," Kimora wrote on Instagram. "I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced and have remained friends, co-parents and parents throughout it all. These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time. I have known him to be a caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities."

She then continued, "This is a pivotal moment in which men are being held accountable for their abuses of power and denigrating behavior towards them women in all spheres. As a mother of two daughters, I believe that no one should ever be shamed or portrayed as an unreliable witness to their own experience for speaking up. Nor should anyone be condemned legally without due process and a fair trail."

In conclusion, she wrote, "My sincere hope is that anyone faced with harassment or assault reports it to their organization and/or law enforcement, though I understand that, in many cases, this may not be possible. I remain committed as always to fighting injustice and inequity in all its forms. God Bless."

Kimora captioned the post "Now that I put my baby down…"