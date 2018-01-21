SAG Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

Top actors and actresses from movies and TV were honored at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday and E! News was on the red carpet to bring you special insights.

Kristen Bell is hosting the ceremony and will be the first star to do so in the event's 24-year history.

Check out some highlights that did not air during the SAG Awards ceremony.

Jason Clarke, who stars in the SAG Award-nominated film Mudbound, walked the red carpet with longtime partner Cécile Breccia, who showcased a baby bump! That's right, E! News has confirmed that she is pregnant with their second child, a baby boy. And also, E! News can confirm that the longtime couple is married!

This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz both spoke to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet and shared some pieces of useful advice for young people.

"Nothing is personal," said Metz. "If you are given a vision, because you have a provision, and it's placed upon your heart, and you have to follow your heart. It'll never lead you astray."

Allison Janney, who is nominated for a SAG Award for her performance in I, Tonya, talked to Rancic about her past dream of becoming a professional figure skater.